Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

