Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,398 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43. The company has a market cap of $805.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

