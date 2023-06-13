B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 196,798 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,996.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 207,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

