B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,500 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,968 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,189 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

