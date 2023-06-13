B. Riley Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Featured Stories

