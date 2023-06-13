B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,845 shares during the period. AvePoint comprises 1.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AvePoint worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
