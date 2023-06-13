B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,907 shares during the quarter. WalkMe makes up about 3.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of WalkMe worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $4,522,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

