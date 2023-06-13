B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $800.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

ProAssurance Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.