B. Riley Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Criteo comprises approximately 2.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,744 shares of company stock worth $942,064 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

