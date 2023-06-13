B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 33,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

