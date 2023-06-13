Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.5884 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

