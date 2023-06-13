Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,011,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,406,320. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

