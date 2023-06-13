Bank of America Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $51.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,383,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.