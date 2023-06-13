Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

