Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s 10th Largest Position

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.76% of Bank of Montreal worth $487,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMO opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

