Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 405,807 shares of company stock worth $1,083,855. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

