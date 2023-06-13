Barrington Research Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $95.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

