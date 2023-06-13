Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,555 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 5.05% of Lithia Motors worth $282,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.8 %

Lithia Motors stock traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.17 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

