Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $328.08 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,747 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.71% of Advance Auto Parts worth $328,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 2,733,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.