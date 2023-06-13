Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.43% of CACI International worth $101,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.11. 20,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $322.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

