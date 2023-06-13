Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,159,000. Elevance Health makes up 2.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.61% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.63. The company had a trading volume of 302,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

