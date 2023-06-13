Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 217,332 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217,332 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 7.46% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $418,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 229,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,330. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

