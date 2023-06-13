Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 382,976 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,976 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $173,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,549,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,280. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.