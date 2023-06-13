Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,964 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

WFC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.