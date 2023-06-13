Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BMWYY stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $40.38.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)
