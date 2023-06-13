Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMWYY stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

A number of research firms recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

