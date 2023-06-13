Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $510,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. 498,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

