Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $605,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

COLD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 313,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

