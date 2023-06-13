Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %
PSA traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $284.63. 194,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,270. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.86.
PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.13.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
