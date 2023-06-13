Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $84.00 at Loop Capital

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BECN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $930,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

