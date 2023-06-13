Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for 8.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Sabre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

