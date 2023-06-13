Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 1,886,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880,318. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

