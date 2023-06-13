Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 17,741 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PWR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.65. The company had a trading volume of 169,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,010. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $186.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.