Beck Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. 16,361,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,063,234. The stock has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

