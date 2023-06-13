Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,591,000 after buying an additional 695,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,154,000 after acquiring an additional 438,097 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 627,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

