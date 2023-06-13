Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. 36,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,341. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

