Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,102,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,285,332. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.16 billion, a PE ratio of 205.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.