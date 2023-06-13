Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $733.25. 330,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

