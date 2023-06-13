Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

