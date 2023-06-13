Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.56. 489,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

