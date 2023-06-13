Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,538. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.92 and its 200 day moving average is $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

