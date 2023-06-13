Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,031,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,437,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $124.42. 2,192,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

