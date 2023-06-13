Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Medtronic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,017 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

