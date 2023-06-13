Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 2,859,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.