Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 1,531,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,192. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

