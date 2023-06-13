Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

MMM traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 794,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,605. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

