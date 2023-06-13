Berkley W R Corp Buys 279,053 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,053 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 393,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,833. Ares Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.