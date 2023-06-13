Berkley W R Corp Buys 59,431 Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Trading Up 0.1 %

CPTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.