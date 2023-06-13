Berkley W R Corp Raises Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,102 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.34% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of VAQC stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

