Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 353.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,354 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 2.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $71,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

