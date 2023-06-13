BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOL. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

